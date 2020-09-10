CCP aims for 'better normal' on 51st year

The Cultural Center of the Philippines’ façade was illuminated in red color in support of a worldwide cause of the live events industry. Photo courtesy of National Live Events Coalition PH

MANILA -- The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) said Thursday it is seeking a "better normal" as it celebrates its 51st year during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, CCP cited its efforts over the past six months to keep the complex safe from the virus, and to migrate to digital platforms to make arts and culture accessible to the public despite the prolonged quarantine period.

Last September 8, it held its first flag ceremony since the start of the lockdown on March 15.

The event, which was part of CCP's anniversary celebration, was also streamed live on Facebook.

"This might be the worst time in our lifetime due to the serious economic downturns. However, as an institution, we have to last more than a lifetime," said CCP chairperson Margie Moran-Floirendo.

"Theaters existed for 2,500 years, surviving pandemics and wars. There are reasons for us to come out stronger, and achieve our missions and visions more than ever. In so doing, we can't leave our artists behind. Our job is to prepare the CCP for better normal, adapting to the needs of our stakeholders and audiences," she added.

CCP president Arsenio "Nick" Lizaso, for his part, said they will continue to strive to make the center's 51st anniversary celebration more accessible and significant to the public.

"We have adapted to the realities, and we have succeeded in bringing shows and productions to our people through the digital platforms without sacrificing the institution's ideals and goals of achieving excellence in the artistic projects," he said.

To cap off its 50th year, CCP will hold a light and sound show on its facade, with the event to be livestreamed on Facebook.

The center also plans to launch a digital time capsule, as well as videos in collaboration with resident companies and other artists.