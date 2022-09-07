Pia Wurtzbach (right) is crowned Miss Universe 2015 after Ariadna Gutierrez (left) was mistakenly named winner. Ethan Miller, Getty Images/AFP/File

MANILA -- Miss Universe recently asked its fans to name the pageant's most memorable crowning moments of all time, and Pia Wurtzbach's 2015 win emerged as the top choice.

"We asked, you answered! Here are the top 5 crowning moments of all time chosen by YOU!" Miss Universe said in a Facebook post.

At second place is the crowning moment of Mpule Kwelagobe of Botwana in Miss Universe 1999, where the Philippines' Miriam Quiambao finished as first runner-up.

This is followed by the Miss Universe wins of Gabriela Isler of Venezuela (2013) and Riyo Mori of Japan (2007).

Completing the Top 5 is Sushmita Sen of India, who was crowned Miss Universe in Manila in 1994.

In 2015, Wurtzbach made history not just as the Philippines' third Miss Universe winner, but also the first to be proclaimed in a controversial manner.

Her crowning moment involved an awkward moment with Colombia's Ariadna Gutierrez, who was mistakenly named Miss Universe by host Steve Harvey.

Over the years since she was crowned, Wurtzbach's career flourished, with stints for endorsements, magazine covers, and other projects both in the Philippines and abroad.

