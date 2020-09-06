Barron Hilton II: 5 facts about the not-so-famous brother of Paris and Nicky

Does Barron II Hilton secretly want to be as famous as his sisters Paris and Nicky? Photo: @barronhilton/ Instagram

Living in the shadow of your ultra-famous sisters could be a cause for resentment, but it seems Barron Nicholas Hilton II is perfectly happy keeping things low key. After all, when your namesake grandfather had a US$2.5 billion net worth and you share a surname with the fifth-largest hotel chain in the world, it’s easy to understand why you might prefer to maintain something of a “normal life”.

Though he is the less popular Hilton, Barron did not let this dampen him one bit. In fact, if there‘s one thing that he is proud of, it’s being Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff’s husband and baby daddy. Yes, Barron married a German countess (if her name doesn’t ring royalty, we don’t know what else will) and they welcomed their daughter, Milou Alizée, in March 2020. Maybe this Hilton scion is creeping on his sisters’ fortune, if not fame.

Barron and Tessa‘s love story is no fairy tale, unless you factor in that they met soon after New Year’s Eve in St. Barts, a Caribbean island beloved by celebrities which Tessa visits annually since time immemorial. Both of them were on the island to welcome 2016 and bumped into each other three days later, in a restaurant called Le Ti.

Tessa recalled the moment for Spirit & Flesh magazine like this, “Laying eyes on Barron for the first time was so surreal, like a dream.” This is also where they had their wedding in 2018, just like Tessa‘s parents, and apparently where their child was conceived, according to Barron’s Instagram post.

But Barron’s hobbies do not just include travelling with his wife or supporting her DJ career, did you know that he used to run a foodie account on Instagram called Barron’s Bites?

Yes, with a tagline of “one bite at a time”, his foodie grid was even featured in The Cut, under the headline, “Barron Hilton’s Food Instagram Is Truly Something”. (They sadly haven’t posted in 177 weeks and counting at the time of writing – leaving a bagel as their parting missive from the IG world).

Though he seems to have a great appetite, Barron doesn't let this interfere with modelling as he keeps his physique toned. Of course, he models. He is often seen doing print ads if not on the catwalk.

Aside from food, modelling, and travelling (which seems to be the rich kid starter pack), Barron heightens it up a notch with his directorial debut. In 2015, he made a short horror film called En Passant. He is a self-confessed horror film addict and he explains in one Instagram post why.

It all started when I was 6 years old. I was on a play date where my friend tied me up in his room, put on Child’s Play and left the room, forcing me to watch it alone … I could have screamed to get my friend’s mother’s attention, but I chose not to. It was a real tug and pull – I was terrified, yet I loved the adrenaline rush. In that moment, my love affair with horror films was born” -Barron Hilton