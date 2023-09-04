Culinary school CCA Manila opens in BGC

The grand kitchen at CCA Manila's BGC campus. Handout

MANILA -- Center for Culinary Arts (CCA) Manila has found a new home in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The newly inaugurated facility has a 500-square-meter grand kitchen with 45 individual cooking stations. It also features modern equipment and tools such as induction hobs, griddles, ovens, sous vide machines, and smoke guns.

"Our new home is located inside the academic enclave of the University of the Philippines BGC campus for professional studies," said Badjie Trinidad, president of CCA Manila.

"Since this area is also within the University Parkway where international schools are located, our students will have easy and safe access to top destinations such as restaurants, malls, parks, offices, and residential buildings," she added.

CCA Manila's BGC campus houses the latest kitchen tools and equipment. Handout

CCA Manila offers programs such as its flagship Diploma in Culinary Arts and Technology Management, which is accredited by the American Culinary Federation Education Foundation.

Students of this program may take further studies with the University of Asia & the Pacific to earn a BS in Entrepreneurial Management Major in Culinary Arts, or a Diploma in Culinary Agripreneurship in partnership with the University of the Philippines Los Baños.

Other CCA Manila programs include Fundamentals in Filipino Cuisine, as well as short courses on baking, wine and beverage, and food entrepreneurship, to name a few.

Another option is the Professional Chef Course, a six-month self-paced program in partnership with the online culinary school Rouxbe.

CCA Manila, which will soon celebrate its 27th year, was first established in Katipunan, Quezon City.