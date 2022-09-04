PETA to hold stage comeback of 'Batang Rizal'

Handout photo.

MANILA — The Philippine Educational Theater Association or PETA announced Sunday that it is set to hold the return of its stage play "Batang Rizal" on various platforms.

"Batang Rizal" will first be launched online via streaming from October 14-16 and will return on stage in November.

The play is co-written, directed for stage, and choreographed by Dudz Teraña, with musical direction, arrangement, and composition by Vincent de Jesus.

PETA artistic director, and Batang Rizal video director, Maribel Legarda, said that one of the most powerful aspects of the show is “how Rizal’s story is told not through the eyes of an adult but that of a child’s.”

“We hope to inspire children and young people to imagine a world where they can participate and contribute in a healthy way. We want them to be conscious of not only their own reality but also of the world around them,” she said.

First staged in 2007, the 2022 show features a new cast, a new set, and new animations. The cast features Tim Mabalot, Yhuan Gatbunton, Gold Villar-Lim, Norbs Portales, Carlon Matobato, John Moran, Teetin Villanueva, Jovy Vieja, Raven Relavo, and Marynor Madamesila.

Batang Rizal’s online will be available on streaming via KTX.ph from October 14-16, 2022, and the limited run at the PETA Theater Center on November 25 and December 2 (9:00 AM and 3:00 PM).

For ticket inquiries and touring packages, contact Mitch Go at 0917-539-1112.

