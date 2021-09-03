MANILA -- Netflix has tapped four Filipino artists to create masterpieces out of paper to mark the final season of "Money Heist," originally titled "La Casa De Papel."

The artworks were inspired by iconic imagery and moments from the past four seasons of the hit series.

Patrick Cabral created "The Royal Mint of Spain," which he said shows the "juxtaposition of something so powerful with something fragile like paper."

"My style is ultra-maximalist. More is more," said Cabral, who has been doing paper art since he was a child.

When asked about his favorite character in "Money Heist," he replied: "My favorite character is The Professor because I can relate to him more. Even if you are the best planner in the world, there's always something that will not go according to plan, especially when you work with others."

Patrick Cabral/Netflix

John Ed De Vera, on the other hand, said he combines papier tole and kirigami in his artworks, including the "Plan Chernobyl" piece he created for Netflix.

"The blimp was used [to release 140 million euros over Madrid] as a distraction in Part 3, while the Dali mask, as we all know, has become an iconic symbol of resistance that has inspired a lot of people to fight with the Professor and the team," he said of his latest work.

"The red money coming out of the blimp forms the jumpsuit holding the blimp. The overall visual imagery is my personal homage to surrealism," he added.

John Ed De Vera/Handout

Mansy Abesamis came up with two paper artworks for the "Money Heist" finale. These include "Bella Ciao" and "Bank of Spain."

The artist, who has been into papercutting since 2012, describes her style as "very delicate and dainty."

"Bella Ciao is the gang's battle cry! It unites and makes them stronger as a unit... And this is even reinforced by the Dali mask and the red jumpsuit, a symbol of resistance against the system," she said.

"The second piece is my version of the Bank of Spain. It symbolizes the system. In the series, they showed a papercut of the building – it looks so serious and rigid, as expected. So I thought of adding my own elements, fun details, quirky elements, and flowy lines," she added.

Mansy Abesamis/Netflix

Like Abesamis, Sarjit Singh also made two artworks for Netflix: "Red origami bird" and "Alicia's teddy bear."

He said he discovered his love for origami back in 2013, and has since been transforming paper into a finished sculpture through folding techniques.

Talking about his creations, Singh said: "The first is the Professor's red origami bird, which has played a big role in the show from the very beginning. As a lover of origami artwork, I was so happy to see it featured so prominently in such a popular show, and I hope it inspired many others to try origami themselves."

"The second is Inspector Alicia Sierra's teddy bear from Part 3, which she strategically used to take down Nairobi because it belonged to her son. No spoilers on what happened next!" he added.

Sarjit Singh/Netflix

Part 1 of the final season of "Money Heist" or "La Casa De Papel" will premiere on Netflix on September 3, with the second half set to be released on December 3.



The official synopsis reads: "The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan."

"Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war."

Related video: