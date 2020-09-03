Tagaytay's Taal Vista set to reopen restaurants, hotel

Facebook.com/taalvistahotel

MANILA -- Tagaytay's Taal Vista is preparing to reopen its hotel rooms and restaurants this month.

In a Facebook post, Taal Vista said its food and beverage outlets will start to accept orders for dine-in and takeout starting September 4, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hotel rooms, meanwhile, will reopen on September 11.

"We look forward to welcoming you back!" it said.

Taal Vista announced the temporary closure of its hotel and restaurants last March 17 in compliance with government-imposed quarantines to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Last May, it rolled out a Food Express service to deliver food and beverage items to customers in the Tagaytay area.