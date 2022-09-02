Manansala painting to highlight September art auction

Vicente Manansala, untitled vendors. Courtesy of Salcedo Auctions

MANILA — Salcedo Auctions announced Friday it will auction this month works of Filipino National Artists, including a 1978 masterpiece from Vicente Manansala.

For the 8th edition of "The Well-Appointed Life," the auction house will feature pieces that present the embodiment of "Important Philippine Art," the definition of a "Connoisseur Collection," and the dazzling array of "Fine Jewelry & Timepieces".

"We will be presenting a wonderful array of works of art by National Artists, as well as significant academic, modern and contemporary artists. So, that's something to look forward to for all of our discerning collectors out there," Salcedo Auctions chairman and chief specialist Richie Lerma told ANC's "Headstart."

The highlight of this year's event is Manansala’s untitled depiction of vendors, Lerma said.

The oil-on-canvas work, which stands at 33 1/2 x 24 inches, "showcases not only the allure of Neo-realist Cubism but also the sumptuously laden mood and festive palette of a quintessential Philippine scene," according to Salcedo Auctions.

It is "arguably the most beautiful Manansala to go to auction in recent memory," the auction house added.

Oscar Zalameda, untitled fiesta. Courtesy of Salcedo Auctions

"The Well-Appointed Life" auction will also feature two 1950s PAG works by Ang Kiukok — "Bananas #3" and "Bananas #4" — and a "rare and formidable" 1969 BenCab untitled mother and child.

Other artworks include Fernando Zobel's first painting, the 1948 untitled bodegón, and the largest Oscar Zalameda painting, which "features a bustling fiesta scene, a typical Philippine religious holiday, held at a church plaza."

Asked how Salcedo Auctions assesses the authenticity of a work of art, Lerma said, "Ultimately, the connoisseurs bring it back to experience. They know it when they see it. Very hard to explain but a lot of it is also through exposure."

"We at Salcedo can confidently assess which certificates of authenticity hold water and which do not.

"So, a lot of that is, of course, again from experience, from discernment... plus, we put our name on the line when it comes to presenting these works and we will stand for the works," he added.

The Well-Appointed Life live and online auction takes place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. The auction preview opens to the public on Friday, Sept. 9, and runs daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at NEX Tower, 6786 Ayala Ave., Makati City.