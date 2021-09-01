Samsung welcomes Liza Soberano as the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G ambassador. Handout

MANILA -- Coinciding with her celebration of 10th year in showbiz, actress Liza Soberano returned to Samsung as one of its ambassadors to campaign for the tech giant’s newest smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

Soberano is the face of the new Galaxy phone, the latest offering in Samsung's portfolio of foldable smartphones.

“I like how it’s so portable. It’s light enough to put in my pocket so I don’t have to carry a lot of things when I go out for tapings, shoots, and errands. The fun colors also reflect my personality and style,” she said of the compact device that can fit inside a pocket or a small purse.

As a fashion icon that Vogue once called a “style star to watch,” Soberano, who has been described as youthful, cool, and with understated elegance, fits the array of contemporary color options of the Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.

It is available in classic hues such as black and cream, and trendier ones like green and lavender.

For Soberano, she chose to finish her look with the cream variant: “It’s versatile enough to be paired with casual clothes, and it adds a personal touch when I want to dress up. It even looks like an accessory.”

A unique experience

With the smartphone, Soberano can shoot from various angles and share them with her 16 million-strong followers on Instagram and 4.5 million on Twitter.

She can prop it up like a laptop and use simple motions to take photos. When closed, the smartphone’s cover screen can also snap high-quality selfies.

“I love sharing my life on social media and I’m excited to show everyone different sides of me with my new Galaxy smartphone. Each photo looks unique depending on the angle of the camera so I want to see how I’ll do as a content creator,” Soberano said.

Pre-orders for the newest foldable devices are ongoing until September 21. The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is priced at P52,990 SRP for the 128GB variant and P56,990 SRP for the 256GB variant.

