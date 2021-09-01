The 30 candidates will get to compete on stage for the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 crown on September 25.



MANILA -- After a series of challenges, Miss Universe Philippines has trimmed down the 100 delegates to the final 30 candidates who will vie for the title on coronation night.

On Wednesday, the Miss Universe Philippines organization named the final list of who survived several elimination processes of this year’s competition led by three fan favorites: Maureen Wroblewitz, Kisses Delavin, and Steffi Aberasturi.

Joining the final cut were pageant veterans Miss Supranational 2018 first runner-up Katrina Dimaranan and Miss Globe 2019 second runner-up Leren Bautista.

Maria Corazon Abalos, who was proclaimed winner of the headshot challenge, and Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who topped the introduction challenge, were also included in the list. Victoria Velasquez Vincent, the winner of the interview challenge, also made it to the finals.

Organizers said that from there, it will be "back to zero with a different set of judges."

The winner of this year's pageant will represent the country in the 70th Miss Universe, which is set in Israel in December. She will succeed Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo, who finished in the Top 21.

Here is the complete list of the 30 successful candidates:

Grace Charmaine Vendiola, Negros Oriental

Vincy Vacalares, Cagayan de Oro

Noelyn Rose Campos, Antique

Rousanne Marie Bernos, San Juan City

Maria Corazon Abalos, Mandaluyong City

Janela Joy Cuaton, Albay

Kheshapornam Ramachandran, Iloilo City

Maria Ingrid Santamaria, Parañaque City

Izabella Jasmine Umali, Manila City

Maureen Wroblewitz, Pangasinan

Princess Kristha Singh, Pasig City

Jedidah Korinihona, Davao del Sur

Jan Louise Abejero, Reina Mercedes, Isabela

Leren Mae Bautista, Laguna

Jane Nicole Miñano, Romblon

Krizzaleen Mae Valencia, Davao Occidental

Michele Angela Okol, Siargao

Megan Julia Digal, Bukidnon

Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Cebu City

Kirsten Delavin, Masbate

Victoria Vincent, Cavite

Chella Grace Falconer, Misamis Oriental

Joanna Marie Rabe, Zambales

Katrina Dimaranan, Taguig

Christelle Abello, Aklan

Mirjan Hipolito, Angeles City

Ybonne Ortega, Davao City

Isabelle delos Santos, Makati City

Simone Nadine Bornilla, Marinduque

Steffi Rose Aberasturi, Cebu Province

