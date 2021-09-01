MANILA -- After a series of challenges, Miss Universe Philippines has trimmed down the 100 delegates to the final 30 candidates who will vie for the title on coronation night.
On Wednesday, the Miss Universe Philippines organization named the final list of who survived several elimination processes of this year’s competition led by three fan favorites: Maureen Wroblewitz, Kisses Delavin, and Steffi Aberasturi.
Joining the final cut were pageant veterans Miss Supranational 2018 first runner-up Katrina Dimaranan and Miss Globe 2019 second runner-up Leren Bautista.
Maria Corazon Abalos, who was proclaimed winner of the headshot challenge, and Beatrice Luigi Gomez, who topped the introduction challenge, were also included in the list. Victoria Velasquez Vincent, the winner of the interview challenge, also made it to the finals.
The 30 candidates will get to compete on stage for the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 crown on September 25.
Organizers said that from there, it will be "back to zero with a different set of judges."
The winner of this year's pageant will represent the country in the 70th Miss Universe, which is set in Israel in December. She will succeed Rabiya Mateo of Iloilo, who finished in the Top 21.
Here is the complete list of the 30 successful candidates:
Grace Charmaine Vendiola, Negros Oriental
Vincy Vacalares, Cagayan de Oro
Noelyn Rose Campos, Antique
Rousanne Marie Bernos, San Juan City
Maria Corazon Abalos, Mandaluyong City
Janela Joy Cuaton, Albay
Kheshapornam Ramachandran, Iloilo City
Maria Ingrid Santamaria, Parañaque City
Izabella Jasmine Umali, Manila City
Maureen Wroblewitz, Pangasinan
Princess Kristha Singh, Pasig City
Jedidah Korinihona, Davao del Sur
Jan Louise Abejero, Reina Mercedes, Isabela
Leren Mae Bautista, Laguna
Jane Nicole Miñano, Romblon
Krizzaleen Mae Valencia, Davao Occidental
Michele Angela Okol, Siargao
Megan Julia Digal, Bukidnon
Beatrice Luigi Gomez, Cebu City
Kirsten Delavin, Masbate
Victoria Vincent, Cavite
Chella Grace Falconer, Misamis Oriental
Joanna Marie Rabe, Zambales
Katrina Dimaranan, Taguig
Christelle Abello, Aklan
Mirjan Hipolito, Angeles City
Ybonne Ortega, Davao City
Isabelle delos Santos, Makati City
Simone Nadine Bornilla, Marinduque
Steffi Rose Aberasturi, Cebu Province