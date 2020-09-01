Rachelle Ann Go takes followers on a house tour for first vlog

MANILA – Rachelle Ann Go has finally joined the fun and decided to join the vlogging world.

“Ngayon lang talaga ako nagkaoras dahil wala na akong ginawa sa bahay kung 'di kumain, matulog at magluto so might as well shoot and spread the love out there,” she said.

In her channel, Go promised to talk about anything under the sun “from my marriage, to cooking, cleaning, mga DIY natin, interior designing, faith and love.”

For her first vlog, Go took her subscribers on a multiple house tour which she shot when she and her husband Martin Spies were still looking for a home in London.

“I know a lot of you guys have been requesting for a house tour and we are so excited to share with you our little cozy home. But before showing you this place, gusto muna naming balikan 'yung mga moments na pinagdaanan namin ni Martin nung nag-house viewing pa lang kami,” she said.

Go said it took them a while to find the perfect place because houses are quite expensive in London.

“Talagang naghanap kami ng pasok sa budget and something that is cute and cozy. Gusto namin kapag may bumisita sa amin dito, we want them to feel relaxed and chill. Parang retreat house. We want to show you guys some of the properties that we fell in love with,” she said.

Go and Spies moved into their own place in London last March.

Watch her first vlog below.