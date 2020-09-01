Food shorts: Buy one, get one deals, DIY food kits

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BUY ONE, GET ONE PROMOS FROM POPEYES

Handout

Popeyes is offering buy-one, get-one promos on its Southern-inspired delights this September.

Customers who order a Chicken Tenders rice meal or Creamy Crab Soup can enjoy another one for free until September 9.

For the rest of the month until October 1, Popeyes is having a buy-one, get-one deal on its box of three biscuits.

The promos are valid for dine-in, takeout, pickup, and delivery via Central Delivery.

COSPLAYER ALODIA IS NEW FACE OF FOODPANDA

Cosplayer and streamer Alodia Gosiengfiao was recently introduced as the newest ambassador of Foodpanda Philippines.

The food delivery app now has a Gamer Chow category featuring Gosiengfiao's favorite restaurants. Users can enjoy her picks from chicken, pizza, burger, and fries, among others.

Sharing some ordering tips, she said: "Have everything automated already -- have your payment terms done all online so that in just a few clicks, you can get the food to you without bringing out your wallet. It's very convenient if you are in the middle of a game or stream."

'FINEST FOR OUR HEROES' PROMO BY YELLOW CAB

Handout

Yellow Cab recently kicked off its "Finest For Our Heroes" promo in celebration of National Heroes' Day.

Until October 31, customers can get a free regular Charlie Chan or four pieces of original Hot Chix for every order of 12-inch New York's Finest pizza, with prices starting at P735.

The promo is available in participating Yellow Cab stores nationwide for dine-in, curbside pickup, takeout, or delivery, as well as via GrabFood, Foodpanda, and LalaFood.

MAKE-YOUR-OWN SETS FROM PANCAKE HOUSE

Handout

Pancake House is letting customers put together their favorite comfort food through its make-your-own sets.

The Taco set, priced at P459, includes five taco shells, meat, grated cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce strips, and signature salsa placed in separate containers.

There is also the DIY House Specials set with taco, spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, Classic Pan Chicken, and juice. This is available in bundles good for three and five persons, starting at P939.

The Jumbo House Burger set, on the other hand, has 1/3-pound beef patties, bacon, cheese, lettuce, pickles, cucumbers, tomatoes, thousand island dressing, and toasted buns. Prices start at P799 for bundles good for three and four persons.

Meanwhile, Pancake House said its Choose Any 2 deals are now available for delivery, and now come in choices of three and four dishes with juice. Rates start at P459, with the selection including dishes such as Chicken Tocino, one-piece Pan Chicken and Spaghetti with Garlic Bread, Classic Baked Mac, Mushroom Omelet, Pork Tocino, and Crispy Chicken Fillet.

Orders can be made via Pancake House's trunkline at (02) 888-7900, through its delivery website, or by booking GrabFood, Foodpanda, or Lalamove.

MOONCAKES FROM HONG KONG

Handout

Hong Kong MX Mooncakes returns to Manila to offer both classic items and brand new additions in time for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Favorites like White Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with 2 Egg Yolks and the Lava Mooncake Series will be marking a return along with new flavors such as the Lava Duet, which has custard and chocolate.

The items are brought to the country through Philippine distributor Double Down Import and Export Inc.

These are available at official online channels at Lazada and Shopee, as well as a pop-up store at the SM Mall of Asia until October 4.

Since 2005, Hong Kong MX Mooncakes has been repeatedly awarded the Belgian Monde Selection Quality Award, an honor that rivals Michelin.

NEW OFFERS AT MAX'S

Handout

Max's recently introduced two new offerings, the Payday Delivery Trio and Build-Your-Own Fried Chicken Sandwiches.

Available on the 15th and 30th payday weekends, Payday Delivery Trio is a deal featuring Max's regular whole fried chicken and signature Spicy Tofu for P1,099. The bundle also includes a choice between Spicy Gambas and Camaron Rebosado.

Meanwhile, the four Build-Your-Own Fried Chicken Sandwiches consist of Max's chicken thigh fillets, sesame brioche buns, pickled cucumber slices, shredded cabbage, Max's house sauce, mayo-garlic sauce, and sweet potato fries. Each is priced at P839 for takeout, and P923 for delivery.

For more details, visit Max's Facebook page.

NEW SHOW AT ASIAN FOOD NETWORK

Handout

Pornsak and Charlyn Lin take a trip around the world to explore the origins of familiar ingredients in Asian Food Network's newest series.

"Our Daily Food" is set to premiere on Tuesday, September 1, at 10 p.m.

Through the show, viewers can learn about tofu in Japan, basil in Thailand, black bean soy sauce in Taiwan, milk in Australia, and dried mangoes in the Philippines.

Asian Food Network is available on Sky Cable channel 248, Cignal TV channel 62, and Destiny Cable channel 22.

PLANT-BASED BURGERS BY TGI FRIDAYS

Handout

TGI Fridays is now offering plant-based burgers which contain ingredients such as soy protein, rice, mushroom, and isolate.

These come in variants such as Signature JD, Cheeseburger, BBQ, and Shiitake Truffle, with each served with potato crisps.

The plant-based burgers are available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery at the following TGI Fridays branches: Bonifacio High Street, Mall of Asia, Glorietta, Robinsons Malate, ATC, Evia, Solenad, Eastwood, Southwoods, and Ayala Cebu.

Abreeza Mall Davao and Robinsons Davao branches, meanwhile, will reopen on September 4.

ARISTOCRAT’S CIOCCOLATISSIMA CAKE

Handout

Aristocrat Bakeshop continues to bake memories with their newest product – the Cioccolatissima (P650).

Aristocrat’s first tin cake, this decadent treat has five different layers created from Davao dark chocolate. With elements from bestselling favorites of the bakery, the Cioccolatissima combines Aristocrat Bakery’s deep dark chocolate cake, creamy dark chocolate mousse, luscious chocolate ganache, swirls of chocolate drizzle, and a fine sprinkling of cacao powder.

The Cioccolatissima and other Aristocrat restaurant and bakery treats are available for dine-in and pick-up in Aristocrat branches, while delivery is available for limited branches in the metro. Visit https://delivery.aristocratph.com to check areas where Aristocrat delivers.

POST-WORKOUT EATS BY BAKER JOHN

Handout

Check out these sandwich recipe ideas by Baker John, known for its wheat bread and carrot pandesal, which are ideal post-workout snacks.

* Peanut Butter, Banana, Honey Sandwich

2 tbsps all-natural peanut butter

1 medium banana, sliced

1 tbsp honey

2 slices whole grain wheat bread, lightly toasted

* Tuna Salad Sandwich

1/4 cup tuna flakes, drained

4 tbsp low-fat or fat-free mayo

1 tsp onion, minced

4 slices olives

2 slices whole grain wheat bread

* Egg White Sandwich

3 scrambled egg whites

1 slice low-fat ham

1 slice cheddar cheese

2 slices whole grain wheat bread

Baker John breads are available in groceries nationwide.

SUMMER PALACE MOONCAKES AT EDSA SHANGRI-LA

Handout

Edsa Shangri-La hotel celebrates the mid-autumn season with its Summer Palace Mooncake 2020 Collection: Over the Moon.

A variety of moon-shaped sweet cakes are available until October 8 for pick-up and delivery. Customers can choose from six flavors, with prices starting at P2,888+ per box.

The mooncakes are also available per piece at P388+ for small and P588+ for large.

Flavors include white lotus with salted egg, white lotus reduced sugar, red bean, mixed nuts, durian, chestnut, and black sesame.

Those who order in bulk can save up to 30%, with those getting 50 boxes or more to get free delivery to one location within Ortigas, Mandaluyong, Greenhills, The Fort, and Makati.

Orders of 100 boxes or more receive a complimentary company logo on parchment.

For inquiries and advance orders, call (02) 8633-8888 or e-mail [email protected]