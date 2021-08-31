Cine Europa goes online for 2nd year: What to expect

Handout

MANILA -- Cine Europa, a film festival focusing on movies from the European Union (EU), will be held online for a second year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Running from September 1 to 29, the 24th edition of Cine Europa is presented by the EU delegation, Goethe Institut Manila, the Philippine-Italian Association, and Instituto Cervantes de Manila.

It features 17 films from 15 EU member states, which can be accessed for free on the Cine Europa website.

These include:

- "Les Parfums" from France, which revolves around diva Mme Anne and her new driver Guillame

- "Vlastníci" (Owners) from Czech Republic, which is based on the play "The Society of Owners"

- "Catwalk" from Sweden, a story about a seemingly impossible dream that comes true



- "El Cuadro" (The Painting) from Spain, which takes a look at Velázquez’s "Las Meninas" masterpiece

- "O Que Arde" (Fire Will Come), a co-production of Spain, France, and Luxembourg

- "The Lure" from Poland, a story about two mermaid sisters that end up performing in a night club

- "Nos Batailles" (Our Struggles) a Belgian film about juggling daily challenges, a job, and children's needs

- "Trezon," a Hungarian film full of unexpected twists

- "Vores mand i Amerika" (The Good Traitor) from Denmark, a film on the country's neutralist policy

- "I Doulia tis" (Her Job) from Greece, which tells the story of a working mother trapped in a domestic environment

- "La Madre" (The Mother), an Italian film that talks about passions, sufferance, and torments of a priest, his mother and one of his parishioners

- "The Warden" from the Netherlands, a story of an old man who has been the warden of a bird sanctuary on a tiny island in the middle of the ocean

- "Einer wie Erika" (Erik and Erika) from Austria, a true story of world champion skier Erik Schinegger

- "Acasă" (My Home), a Romanian film about a family who lived calmly with nature in Bucharest until they are chased out and forced to adapt to life in the big city

- "Aurora" from Finland, which focuses on immigration and addiction

- "Kokon" (Cocoon) from Germany which tells the story of Nora, a shy 14-year-old Berlin girl making her way into adulthood

- "Das Vorspiel" (The Audition), a co-production between Germany and France

In a recent virtual briefing with the media, organizers said they included films that are relevant but "not too heavy," with focus on young and up-and-coming talents.

More details about the featured films and their schedules are available on Cine Europa Philippines' social media pages.

