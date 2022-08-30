IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens at the Vogue Philippines gala

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi was among the many beauty queens who graced the Vogue Philippines gala on Monday.
The Filipino-Italian beauty wore a black silk velvet creation by Maison Glademir Echavarre, which highlighted her curves.
Also spotted at the event were two Miss Universe titleholders, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.
The former donned a black and gold Gucci dress, while the latter wore a Jaggy Glarino creation that used plastic bottles.
Rabiya Mateo, who finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe, sparkled in a black sequin off-shoulder dress by Kerby Zata.
Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa and Miss World 2013 Megan Young also turned heads during the Vogue Philippines gala. The former arrived in a black and white Mark Bumgarner gown, while the latter wore a sexy Marc Rancy dress.
Meanwhile, the reigning queens of the Miss World Philippines Organization were also present at the event.
Leading the pack is Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol, who wore a dress by Angela Taloza.
She was joined by Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 Alison Black, Miss Eco Philippines 2022 Ashley Subijano Montenegro, and Miss World Philippines Tourism 2022 Justine Felizarta.
