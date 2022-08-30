IN PHOTOS: Beauty queens at the Vogue Philippines gala

MANILA -- Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi was among the many beauty queens who graced the Vogue Philippines gala on Monday.

The Filipino-Italian beauty wore a black silk velvet creation by Maison Glademir Echavarre, which highlighted her curves.

Photo from Instagram: @celestecortesi

Also spotted at the event were two Miss Universe titleholders, Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

The former donned a black and gold Gucci dress, while the latter wore a Jaggy Glarino creation that used plastic bottles.

Photo from Instagram: @piawurtzbach

Photo from Instagram: @catriona_gray

Rabiya Mateo, who finished in the Top 21 of the 69th Miss Universe, sparkled in a black sequin off-shoulder dress by Kerby Zata.

Photo from Instagram: @rabiyamateo

Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa and Miss World 2013 Megan Young also turned heads during the Vogue Philippines gala. The former arrived in a black and white Mark Bumgarner gown, while the latter wore a sexy Marc Rancy dress.

Photo from Instagram: @kylieverzosa

Meanwhile, the reigning queens of the Miss World Philippines Organization were also present at the event.

Leading the pack is Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol, who wore a dress by Angela Taloza.

Photo from Instagram: @gwendolynefourniol

She was joined by Miss Supranational Philippines 2022 Alison Black, Miss Eco Philippines 2022 Ashley Subijano Montenegro, and Miss World Philippines Tourism 2022 Justine Felizarta.

Photo from Instagram: @gwendolynefourniol

