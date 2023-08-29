Dalbong, a four-year-old Pembroke Welsh corgi, is the first dog from the Philippines named "World Winner" at the World Dog Show 2023. Photo courtesy of Wency Villanueva.

MANILA -- A four-year-old Pembroke Welsh corgi from the Philippines brought home two titles at the recently concluded World Dog Show 2023 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Eastern Promise of Hangaram, or Dalbong, brought home the World Winner and Best of Breed awards, after competing with 131 other corgis, 1,592 herding dogs and 55 herding dogs breed winners, according to his owner and handler Wency Villanueva.

He is the first dog from the Philippines to get the "World Winner" title.

The World Dog Show is the biggest conformation show in the dog show industry, Villanueva told ABS-CBN News.

In his Facebook post, Villanueva expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped make Dalbong's win possible.

He also left a message to all his fellow exhibitors who also dream of becoming world champions.

"This win is not just for us, but for all my fellow exhibitors who dream of becoming world champions one day. Never lose faith in yourself and always believe in your dog. If you think your dog has what it takes, keep pushing forward! Never give up and love your passion until you achieve success," he wrote.

Named after Park Hyung-sik's character in the 2014 television series "What Happens to my Family", Dalbong has been competing since he was only six months old.

Villanueva said he decided to give him a Korean name since he came originally came from Korea, but was raised in the Philippines.

Aside from his most recent awards, Dalbong has also been recognized as the No. 1 Pembroke Welsh Corgi in the Philippines by the Philippine Canine Club Inc.

He has also been competing around Asia, winning the Best in Show Award in the Impact Thailand Dog Show 2013 and in the Vietnam Dog Show in 2022.

Dalbong was also one of the Best in Show winners in the Philippine Circuit 2023 last January.

