Vogue Philippines unveils first cover star

Filipino-American model Chloe Magno is the first cover star of Vogue Philippines

MANILA — Vogue is here, with a maiden issue putting the spotlight on the three main island groups of the country: Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Taking that voyage as Vogue Philippines’s first-ever cover star is Chloe Magno, a Filipino-American model from the US, with British Filipino-Egyptian photographer Sharif Hamza chronicling the adventure.

For its global debut, Vogue Philippines invited Magno and Hamza to “to leave the skyscraper forests of New York and enter a world quite different from what they may know of the homeland of their mothers.”

The two previously collaborated on a beauty feature for Vogue UK highlighting the importance of Asian representation, so “they found it particularly meaningful to be representing in the Philippine iteration of Vogue.”

The cover story shows both the picturesque sights of the islands and the warmth Filipinos are known for, to welcome Vogue readers to “the wonders of Las Islas Filipinas.”

“It might be cliché to be touting the hospitality that Filipinos are renowned for, but it’s no myth,” Vogue Philippines’ Audrey Carpio wrote. “The people they encountered at each stop made every foreigner feel at home and every Filipino proud of this pile of rocks we call the Philippines.”

“This trip was all about joy,” Magno said. “To be Filipino is joy.”

Vogue Philippines, the 29th edition of the iconic fashion magazine in the world, is a partnership between Conde Nast Traveler and Mega Global Licensing Inc. The latter is the sister company of One Mega Group, which publishes titles such as Mega Magazine and Lifestyle Asia.

Vogue Philippines’ editor-in-chief is Bea Valdez, while its digital editor is Trina Epilepsia Boutain.