Photo from Herlene Budol's Instagram account.

MANILA — Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Herlene Budol will be competing in an international pageant, her manager said Sunday.

In his latest vlog, Wilbert Tolentino revealed that he has bought the rights of Miss Planet Philippines and has chosen Budol to join the competition.

"Sana ipagpatuloy mo kung ano 'yung mga naging plan natin, sa atin ni Madam Inutz, kung ano'ng meron sa ating tatlo, we are one," Tolentino said.

Miss Planet International 2022 will be held in Uganda on November 19.

Budol's journey as a beauty queen is far from over as the comedienne and social media star is setting her sights on international pageants, Tolentino earlier announced.

Budol finished first runner-up in the recently concluded Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant.

"Ang crown ko hindi lang para sa akin. Ang crown ko ay para sa buong Angono at sa buong Pilipinas," she said at the time.

"Wala po akong kahit anong pinagsisihan dahil itong crown na 'to, first runner-up man po ako, ang laking bagay na po nito sa akin at para sa ating lahat."

