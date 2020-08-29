Making history? Tandang Sora-inspired character added to Pinoy fighting game

MANILA - Filipino-made fighting game "Bayani: Kanino Ka Kakampi?"

announced an 8th character to its roster.

Lolang Tsora -- based on Melchora Aquino, aka Tandang Sora -- was announced as the game's 8th character, completing the initial characters it envisioned throughout the game's development.

On its gaming platform Steam's page, "Bayani" game developers Ranida Games said the character "plays a pivotal part" in the game's plot -- rendered as one of the "more complicated characters" to balance and use.

"We felt that 8 initial characters is enough as a jump-off point for a game genre we didn't have much experience in . . . With Lolang Tsora joining the roster, we can now officially declare that the initial roster is complete," Ranida Games said.

Lolang Tsora is described as an "old grandma who moves slow" and has the lowest HP levels, rendering her "easy to KO (knock out) by a couple of combos.

However, her abilities allow her to keep away from enemies and create distance, if used correctly by the player.

Among the characters already introduced are Joe, Dre, Rio, Tonio, Oria, Fernando, and Leon -- all derived from names in Philippine history.

The game is available on Steam.