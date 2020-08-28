ABS-CBN Studio Tours, Store and Studio Experience to stop operations

MANILA -- ABS-CBN’s experience and retail businesses are shutting down operations permanently by August 31, including the Studio Tours, ABS-CBN Store, Hado Pilipinas, Heroes Burger, and ABS-CBN Studio Experience.

They are the latest casualties after the House of Representatives denied ABS-CBN a new broadcasting franchise last July 10.

ABS-CBN Studio Tours welcomed audiences inside the network studios. Handout

An in-demand service since 1997, Studio Tours welcomed local and foreign audiences and conducted educational tours of the network's studios where visitors got to see behind-the-scenes exclusives in the production of various programs.

The ABS-CBN Store. Handout

The ABS-CBN Store, meanwhile has delighted fans through the years with its huge assortment of program, celebrity and network merchandise, including the widely popular Christmas SID Shirts.

The country’s pioneer studio city located in TriNoma, the ABS-CBN Studio Experience, allowed thousands of Filipino families to experience various ABS-CBN shows via the It’s Showtime Directors’ Booth, Pinoy Big Brother: Breakout, Minute To Win It: The Experience, The Voice: Open Mic, and the Kapamilya Theater attractions.

The organic chargrilled burger joint Heroes Burger, which also started in 2018, is also discontinuing its operations for good.

Another experience business of ABS-CBN, Hado Pilipinas, is also officially ending its journey just a year after it was launched. The techno sport was included as a breakthrough tournament in NCAA’s 95th season and its winners from De La Salle-College of St. Benilde AniGators team represented the country in the 2019 Hado World Cup in Tokyo, Japan.