If there’s one wish Deanna Wong has for her ex-partner, that is for the person to be happy.

The volleyball player was put into the hot seat when she played for “It’s Showtime” during the “Madlang Pi-Poll” segment on Friday with fellow athletes Tots Carlos and Jasmine Nabor.

While the segment’s mood was generally happy, it turned a little serious when question about past relationships was brought up.

In the final question, the three volleyball players were asked: “Anong gusto mong mangyari sa ex mo na nanakit sayo?”

Carlos and Nabor were quick to point at Wong to pick an answer among the choices. She later admitted that she already experienced a heartbreak.

Among the choices provided, Choco Mucho setter picked the third option “maging masaya siya.”

“At the end of the day, it will always be letter C. Maging masaya siya. Kasi kung saan siya masaya, masaya rin ako. Lagi kong sinasabi at the very start na she deserves to be happy,” she said.

“Siguro masakit pero if I see that person smiling, at least, sa puso ko binigay ko lahat. Masaya na rin ako,” she added.

Wong said happiness can be earned from different people and not just in romantic relationships, which earned praise and applause from the noontime show hosts.

“You can always gain happiness not just from relationships but also from family and friends. And especially God,” Wong explained.

In a previous question, the former Ateneo Lady Eagle was teased about her love life which she tried to shrug off.

When the trio was asked: “Anong wala ang ayaw mo?” Wong chose “Wala nang pera.”

But Vice Ganda presented other options to Wong which include “wala nang kayo” and “wala nang chance.”

“Hindi lang naman siya yung andito sa mundo,” a smiling Wong said.

Pressed to think of the other choices accompanied by a mellow musical scoring, Wong tried to avoid getting emotional: “Ano ba ‘to?”

She then explained that she cannot force herself on someone.

“It depends on the two people. It depends if one person accepts the chance na in-offer ng tao. Pero if ayaw na ng chance, wala tayo magagawa. Wag na natin ipilit yung sarili natin,” she said.