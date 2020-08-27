Jeremy Jauncey shares glimpse of Greece trip with girlfriend Pia Wurtzbach

Jeremy Jauncey continues to give the public a glimpse of his trip to Greece with his girlfriend, Pia Wurtzbach.

On Wednesday, the founder and CEO of the creative agency Beautiful Destinations shared a photo of them enjoying the sunset at Canaves Oia, a luxury resort in Santorini.

"Santorini sunsets. Summers in Greece," he said.

He also uploaded a video showing their evening view.

Jauncey turned 36 early this week, and he expressed his gratitude to his family, friends, and supporters by posting a photo with Wurtzbach at the same Santorini resort.

The US-based entrepreneur did not mention when the Greece photos were taken.

Jauncey recently flew to London to be with Wurtzbach as she visited her sister's family.

Aside from their passion for travel, the two also have a shared advocacy as ambassadors of World Wide Fund for Nature.