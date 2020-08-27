Home  >  Life

Jeremy Jauncey shares glimpse of Greece trip with girlfriend Pia Wurtzbach

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 27 2020 01:10 PM

Jeremy Jauncey continues to give the public a glimpse of his trip to Greece with his girlfriend, Pia Wurtzbach.

On Wednesday, the founder and CEO of the creative agency Beautiful Destinations shared a photo of them enjoying the sunset at Canaves Oia, a luxury resort in Santorini.

"Santorini sunsets. Summers in Greece," he said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeremy Jauncey (@jeremyjauncey) on

He also uploaded a video showing their evening view.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeremy Jauncey (@jeremyjauncey) on

Jauncey turned 36 early this week, and he expressed his gratitude to his family, friends, and supporters by posting a photo with Wurtzbach at the same Santorini resort. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeremy Jauncey (@jeremyjauncey) on

The US-based entrepreneur did not mention when the Greece photos were taken.

Jauncey recently flew to London to be with Wurtzbach as she visited her sister's family. 

Aside from their passion for travel, the two also have a shared advocacy as ambassadors of World Wide Fund for Nature.

Read More:  Jeremy Jauncey   Pia Wurtzbach   travel   Greece  

BRAND NEWS