MANILA—Miss Asia Pacific International 2018 Sharifa Akeel and Maguindanao second district Rep. Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu got married on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held Wednesday morning at Al Nor Hotel and Convention Center in Cotabato City.

Photos of the event were posted on social media by guests, with pageant fan page Pageant Talk sharing updates of the ceremony and the Walima, or banquet.

The guests were limited due to safety protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a previous announcement.

Akeel and Mangudadatu’s union came a year after their relationship drew controversy, when the politician’s wife, Mylene, accused the beauty queen of being a mistress.

At the time, Akeel said she would rather face any accusation in court, daring an unnamed woman to “flaunt all your evidence, if there are.”

From the archives: