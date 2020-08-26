Robi Domingo to open new restaurant

MANILA -- Robi Domingo took to social media to introduce his new "baby" -- a restaurant.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the host and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate said he and his business partners are set to open Oink at Rockwell Sheridan in Mandaluyong.

"Passed by Rockwell Sheridan today to look at our new baby... OINK, opening very soon! I'll keep you guys posted," he said, sharing photos of the restaurant facade and kitchen.

"Also, thank you to Jules and Jean for being the captains of this ship!" he added, referring to his business partners.

Aside from his new restaurant, Domingo's other business ventures include an events company, a milk tea franchise, and real estate, according to a report from the entertainment website Push.

He was named first runner-up in the second teen edition of "PBB" back in 2008.