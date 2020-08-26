12 regional 'TV Patrol' programs to air final newscasts on August 28

MANILA – Filipinos living outside Metro Manila are about to lose a trusted source of local TV news and public affairs service following ABS-CBN’s decision to pull the plug on 12 local “TV Patrol” programs.

All these local programs are set to air their final newscasts this Friday, August 28.

This unfortunate development is a consequence of the House of Representative’s denial of the network’s franchise bid last July 10, which led to the closure of ABS-CBN Regional’s operations.

“ABS-CBN Regional serves Filipinos in remote areas not reached by other television signals," said ABS-CBN Regional head Tata Sy in a statement.

"But more than delivering breaking news, ABS-CBN Regional news teams are also the first to bring aid and relief to communities struck by calamities,” she added.

For over three decades, ABS-CBN Regional has been producing various local “TV Patrol” editions for airing on the network’s 21 regional stations, serving viewers in the provinces with local and national news in their own dialects.

These are the following:

TV Patrol North Luzon (Baguio, Dagupan, Ilocos, Isabela and Pampanga)

TV Patrol Bicol (Naga, Legazpi)

TV Patrol Palawan

TV Patrol Southern Tagalog (CALABARZON)

TV Patrol Central Visayas (Cebu, Dumaguete, Bohol)

TV Patrol Negros (Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental)

TV Patrol Panay (Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique, Guimaras)

TV Patrol Eastern Visayas (Samar, Leyte)

TV Patrol North Mindanao (Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental Lanao Del Norte, CARAGA, Dipolog)

TV Patrol South Central Mindanao (SOCSKSARGEN, Cotabato)

TV Patrol Southern Mindanao (Davao), and

TV Patrol Chavacano (Zamboanga)

Aside from these local newscasts, ABS-CBN Regional will likewise stop producing new episodes of its nine morning shows as well as its public service initiatives such as the “Grand Halad sa Kapamilya.”

“Inspired by Kapitan Geny Lopez’ vision of building bridges in the air, ABS CBN Regional through its 'TV Patrol' programs and public service has accomplished more than just building the proverbial bridges. In its distinctive way, ABS CBN Regional helped build a nation,” Sy said.

Viewers may continue to watch their local “TV Patrol” and morning shows until August 28.