Tech shorts: E-wallet for youth, game updates, and more

MANILA -- Here are some of the latest news and updates from the tech world.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL RESOURCES BY CANVA

Canva is offering back-to-school resources to make learning more visually interactive and engaging.

The graphic design platform has thousands of printable worksheet templates that are free to customize, download, and use for any grade level.

It also offers design tutorials, from engaging students with presentations to designing storyboard activities.

More details are available on Canva's website, app, and social media pages.

COMPLEX LAUNCHED IN PH VIA KROMA

Multimedia brand Kroma Entertainment Inc. recently welcomed global youth culture brand Complex to the Philippines with the launch of Complex PH.

The partnership with Complex was sealed with Kroma Publishing, the digital publishing network under Kroma Entertainment Inc. Its portfolio features titles like Wonder.ph and FreebieMNL, as well as partner communities and creators LunchboxerPH, PinoyGamer, and TNC PRO ML.

Complex is part of Complex Networks, which was recently acquired by BuzzFeed Inc., and features a portfolio of brands and IPs in fashion, food, music, and pop culture.

GCASH JR. LAUNCHED

Handout

Mobile wallet GCash recently introduced an offering for minors aged 7 to 17 years old.

Called GCash Jr., it offers a host of digital financial services and exclusive offers such as fandom deals, gaming vouchers and discounts, and access to different events.

It has an easy dashboard to access features such as online payments and Pay QR for their K-pop merchandise, buying load for their gaming credits and skins, and GLife for food deals and the latest fashion trends.

GCash Jr. allows younger users to properly manage their finances with an e-wallet size of up to P50,000, and a P10,000 limit for daily incoming and outgoing transactions.

Those who will sign up will need to submit a photo of any of the following IDs: student ID, passport, or national ID. Their parents will also be required to input their fully verified GCash account for reference and will be asked to take a selfie with the ID submitted by their child.

GCash Jr. users are also required to submit a photo of their birth certificate. Upon submission of all the requirements, they will receive an SMS confirmation as a fully verified GCash Jr. user.

GRAB PARTNERS WITH COCA-COLA

Grab has partnered with Coca-Cola as part of efforts to drive growth and digitalization in Southeast Asia.

Both companies will also collaborate on impact initiatives to accelerate digital skilling for merchants and promote convenience and an array of beverage choices for consumers.

The partnership spans six Southeast Asian countries including Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

MOONTON UNVEILS NEW ESTES SKIN

Handout

International gaming developer and publisher Moonton Games and world champions Blacklist International recently revealed the latter's Estes skin for the first time.

The Blacklist International Estes skin exhibits a signature black and white finish with diamond detailing on the character outfit and scroll. The silver haired character also shows the well-known "crowning pose" of OhMyV33nus, as the hero is known to be her main comfort pick, which helped the team win many tournaments.

The skin is sold for 899 diamonds.

PDAX'S 'IT'S RAINING CRYPTO' PROMO

Homegrown crypto exchange PDAX is giving away P8 million worth of prizes for its mobile app and web exchange verification and cash-in promotions until September 30.

Under the "It's Raining Crypto" promo, about P100 worth of free Bitcoin will be awarded to users who will successfully verify their accounts during the promo period. PDAX will also give P150 worth of free Ethereum to users who will accomplish their first cash-in, with a minimum of P200 during the promo period.

Meanwhile, all PDAX users who were able to successfully claim rewards in the verification promo or cash-in promo can win even more perks. It will give away P250 worth of Giftaway vouchers to 10 randomly chosen participants per week until the end of the promo in September.

Participants could earn up to 2 raffle entries if they joined both the verification and cash-in promos.

P&G'S LIMITLESS PROGRAM

Procter & Gamble Philippines recently launched its P&G Limitless program and the P&G Manila Service Center (MSC) Persons with Disability (PWD) Network.

The program aims to enable everyone to become disability confident, from the moment they apply and all through their career journey in the company.

P&G uses software applications and their features such as live captioning and other visual accessibility tools so that hiring managers, interviewers and employees can leverage these features to successfully conduct interviews, trainings, and meetings with colleagues and applicants with disabilities.

For hard-of-hearing applicants, the company can provide interpreters during interviews and onboarding activities to assist applicants in navigating and understanding processes.

P&G also aims to strengthen its capabilities by partnering with different expert institutions and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) such as the Benilde Deaf School to conduct basic Filipino Sign Language Training.

Recently, the P&G PWD network also collaborated with the University of the Philippines College of Allied Medical Professions to conduct a Neurodiversity awareness and acceptance training for its employees.

PLDT HOME TAPS JESSY MENDIOLA, LUIS MANZANO

Handout

PLDT Home has tapped celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano for its "Do It Better" campaign, which showcases the company's digital products and services.

Its Home Fiber plans lets users watch shows on HBO GO, Lionsgate Play, and Viu; work, study, and create content; level up in their games; and enjoy the convenience of smart gadgets in the home.

POKEMON GAME UPDATES

The Pokémon Company recently announced updates about the Nintendo Switch software titles Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Players can meet a new Pokémon in the Paldea region called Cyclizar. It has an extremely hard head and thick, lithe tail that are not only useful for maintaining balance and absorbing shocks while sprinting, but can also provide effective ways to attack during battles.

Ranked Battles will be returning in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. Players can select modes like Casual Battles and Online Competitions as well.

SHOPEE'S ULTIMATE CASE CHALLENGE

Shopee Philippines is launching its first-ever Ultimate Case Challenge, a business case competition open to Filipino undergraduate students from across the globe.

Finalists of the competition will get the chance to win up to P50,000. Throughout the duration of the case challenge, each team consisting of 3-4 members will be asked to pitch their own unique ideas and solutions to a real-world challenge included in a business case brief.

Apart from the opportunity to put their skills to the test, teams will also receive mentorship from leaders at Shopee and the chance to fast-track their careers in tech through Shopee's career development programs: the Global Leaders Program and the Apprentice Program.

Those interested can sign up on Shopee Philippines' website until September 30.

SINGLES EVENT FOR TINDER MEMBERS

Club Tinder has partnered with The House of Collab (THOC), an online reality show that live streams 24/7 on Kumu.

Tinder will select eight lucky members to participate in games and speed-matching activities, and four of them will then collaborate with THOC housemates to create content for Tinder.

The content that will earn the highest views on their respective social media pages after 72 hours will win.

The first two editions of Club Tinder, earlier in 2022, were held virtually via Zoom due to mobility and safety restrictions. The first edition featured social media personalities such as Ninong Ry, Alex Diaz and Een Mercado representing foodies, fitness, and gamers, respectively.

The second edition headlined young Pinoy artists such as Zack Tabudlo, Juan Karlos Labajo, and Elha Nympha representing different music genres and serenading Pinoy music lovers.

The registration for the latest edition of Club Tinder was opened last August 10. Interested daters have until August 30 to match with the Club Tinder card in the app to get the chance to be part of the speed-matching event.

The event will be held on The House of Collab’s Kumu Channel on August 31.

SMART FEATURES ANNE CURTIS, JANE DE LEON

Handout

Kapamilya stars Anne Curtis and Jane de Leon have suited up as two powerful superheroes in Smart’s latest campaign video, revealing its Best Mobile Network recognition from Ookla.

The award was given to Smart after winning Fastest Mobile Network and Best Mobile Coverage for Q1 to Q2 2022.

SONY'S WEDDING PHOTOGRAPHY CLASS

After Cebu, Sony Philippines is set to hold this year's second workshop for hybrid wedding photographers and videographers in Manila on August 26 and 27.

The free in-person workshop and simulated wedding shoot will be held at The Manila Hotel in Ermita, Manila from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on August 26 and 27.

Featured mentors include photographer Pilar Trigo Bonnin and videographer Jake Olasco.

UNIONBANK'S UPAY

UnionBank has developed UPAY, a single platform that allows businesses to completely manage the end-to-end payment and collections process.

It offers a wide selection of payment methods and channels, ranging from Visa and Mastercard debit and credit cards, bank transfers, and popular e wallets like GrabPay and GCash to PCHC Paygate, Instapay QR, and multiple over-the-counter channels.

UPAY can be built into the client's website or app. The system also gives real-time notifications for clients to track and reconcile payments.