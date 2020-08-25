WATCH: Ryza Cenon gives followers a house tour in first vlog

MANILA – Ryza Cenon has officially launched her YouTube channel and for her first episode, she gave her subscribers a quick tour of her new house.

“Gusto namin i-share sa inyo 'yung first journey namin, new journey sa pagiging parents,” Cenon said as she and her boyfriend Miguel Cruz finally decided to live together.

Cenon said she wanted to give her followers a peek at how they are arranging things at their new place since they just moved in.

“Gusto naming i-share sa inyo kung ano ba ang itsura niya, kung ano ba 'yung mga nasa loob ng bahay at mga nangyayari dito sa bahay. Gusto naming i-share sa inyo lahat 'yun. Gusto naming ipakita sa first episode kung ano ba ang itsura ng bahay na napili namin,” she said.

However, she revealed that this will not be their permanent residence because they are currently having their own house built.

Cenon is expected to give birth to her first child with Cruz in November.

Watch her house tour below.