WATCH: Fashion blogger Nicole Andersson gives tour of walk-in closet

MANILA -- Nicole Andersson considers her walk-in closet her way of rewarding herself for her hard work.

The fashion blogger and host recently gave a tour of her personal space through a vlog, detailing where she got the furnishings should her viewers want to achieve a similar look in their homes.

The walk-in closet includes open shelves and areas covered by curtains, an island cabinet with wheels to store accessories, a flatlay spot, and a makeup area.

"It really does make me so happy to be able to live in a space that I love and just sparks so much joy," she said.

"You worked so hard for the money that you don't want to see it go away. But when you see and reward yourself of things like this, it makes you feel... All that hard work got me something I wanted," she added.

According to Anderson, she has always dreamed of having "a closet like this literally ever since I was a little girl."

Watch her vlog below: