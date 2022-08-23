Ivana Alawi gives a glimpse of her new home

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Ivana Alawi has moved into a new house.

In her latest vlog, the YouTube star gave a glimpse of the place she now calls home.

She is seen cleaning the property, which includes a swimming pool and rooms for her mother and siblings.

"Gusto ko lang sabihin na ito 'yung magiging place ko muna, pero place pa rin namin ito," she said.

"Lahat sila may mga kuwarto rito kasi lagi naman silang nandito... Kasi masyado kaming clingy sa lahat," she added.

A huge painting of Alawi welcomes guests into her home, which has white walls, plants, gray cushions, and wooden accents and the living and dining areas.

Screengrab from YouTube

Screengrab from YouTube

"Ewan ko ba, nahihilig ako sa kahoy tapos ang ganda lang, gandang-ganda ako. Dati mahilig ako sa marble saka puti at gold, pero ngayon ewan ko ba," she said.

Alawi has a swimming pool at the back of her house, with the area also including white outdoor chairs.

Screengrab from YouTube

Upstairs are the bedrooms of her mother, siblings Mona and Hash, and her own. She also has a walk-in closet and a makeup room that also doubles as a work area.

"Temporary pa lang [ito], kahit 'yung akin wala pang nalalagay kasi nga parang tutulugan lang muna at makalipat lang," she explained, adding that she will do a proper house tour vlog soon.

Check out more shots of Alawi's home below:

Screengrab from YouTube

Screengrab from YouTube

Screengrab from YouTube

Screengrab from YouTube

Screengrab from YouTube

Related video: