Hot Air Balloon Festival to return after 3-year hiatus

Hot air balloons with multiple colors fill the field at the Omni Aviation Complex. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta (PIHABF) is set to make a comeback on February 16 to 18, 2024.

The airshow experience will take place in New Clark City, a sports hub established by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), featuring a 20,000-seat Athletics Stadium, an aquatics center, and various open grounds.

The organizers anticipate a turnout of over 120,000 visitors for next year's event.

"The stadium can accommodate up to 20,000 people, and when we consider the entire New Clark City, it can easily hold 50,000. We will make sure to have organized entry and exit processes. I believe we will surpass the previous attendance record of 120,000 at the old Clark," said Capt. Joy Roa, Event Director of the PIHABF.

The decision to choose New Clark City as the venue was a straightforward one for the organizers, as it offers ample space to host the planned activities. Tarlac Governor Susan Yap expressed her support for New Clark City, emphasizing its suitability for the event.

"New Clark City is an hour and a half from Manila, so it is a convenient day trip, but for those who wish to stay the entire three days in Clark, we are a home to numerous hotels. There are enough rooms to accommodate " Tarlac Governor Susan Yap said.

"To have an activity in the province, it is always important to have infrastructure. Even in other places in the Philippines, infra is a problem. That makes New Clark City fitting for the event. We will have good parking finally. We will have comfortable seating for everybody instead of standing from morning til night. It is not so far from Manila; it is not so far from Northern Luzon. It is in between," Roa said.

The three-day event, dubbed "A Weekend of Everything that Flies," promises exciting flying exhibitions for families, friends, and aviation enthusiasts. The event will feature a variety of aerial displays, including regular and special-shaped hot air balloons, helicopters, skydivers, paragliders, radio-controlled aircraft, kites, and drones.

The organizers are also preparing aviation career seminars, fly markets, food booths, and family entertainment. A hot air balloon night glow and concerts will highlight the evenings.

“Unlike in the past, we use the runway for each event na one by one. Now we have this square box where we will not fly over each other. So we will have simultaneous activities happening at the same time. So that is something different. It is going to be the first time that a skydiver will jump into a middle of a stadium. That is exciting," Roa said.

The Philippine International Hot Air Balloon Fiesta has been one of Asia's most highly anticipated and longest-running sports aviation events for over two decades.

