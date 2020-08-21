Chef Laudico shares recipes, kitchen hacks in online series

Chef Rolando Laudico. Handout

MANILA -- Filipino celebrity chef Rolando Laudico is sharing some of his recipes and kitchen hacks online as people continue to stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled "Cooking Together," Laudico's online series will stream its first episode at 2 p.m. on August 21 on the Facebook page of La Germania Philippines.

Succeeding episodes will be shown on September 11, October 23, November 27, and December 18.

"Navigating this new normal is indeed a challenge. I think we must take it upon ourselves to look for something that not only helps us overcome the difficulties we face but also allow us to contribute to society as we all battle this invisible enemy," Laudico said in a statement.

Laudico will be joined by his family in "Cooking Together," along with food journalist Stephanie Zubiri and culinary entrepreneur Karel Marquez.

Audiences can also look forward guest appearances in each 15-minute episode.