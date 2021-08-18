Photo from Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto's Instagram

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Wednesday said he would have been part of the academe should he have not run for mayor in 2019.

Sotto said he taught at the Arellano University before deciding to run for Pasig mayor.

WATCH: Pasig City Mayor @VicoSotto says he would have been part of the academe if he did not run for mayor in 2019



(📹: Department of Education) pic.twitter.com/G2zXNBBeVr — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) August 18, 2021

"Sandali lang naman yun sa Arellano University. One sem lang yun kasi tumakbo na akong mayor," he said in one of the Department of Education's (DepEd) Facebook live videos.

(My stint at the Arellano University only lasted for a while. It was just one semester because I already ran for mayor.)

"Kung hindi ako tumakbong mayor, tinuloy-tuloy ko yun. Isa talaga yun sa mga gusto kong gawin," he said.

(If I did not run for mayor, I would have pursued that. That is one thing I really wanted to do.)

Sotto said he taught a subject related to social sciences, and noted that he prefers to educate undergraduate college students.

WATCH: Pasig City Mayor @VicoSotto and Pasig Rep. @CongRomanRomulo serve as math tutors as they participate in @DepEd_PH’s efforts to educate students via social media platforms during #COVID19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/u5HmTvl3uh — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) August 18, 2021

"Hindi ako masyadong pasensyoso. Baka uminit ulo ko," he said while chuckling.

(I am not that patient. I might lose my cool.)

"Hindi ko kaya magturo ng math," he said while gamely participating in a short tutorial on how to multiply fractions on DepEd's social media pages.

(I cannot teach math.)

The 32-year-old mayor earned a political science degree from the Ateneo de Manila University, and later obtained a Master's Degree in Public Management in the same school.

Sotto rose to fame in 2019 when he toppled the decades-long Eusebio dynasty in Pasig City, and became Metro Manila's youngest mayor.

RELATED VIDEO