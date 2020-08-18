WATCH: Erich Gonzales gives a tour of her home

MANILA – Actress Erich Gonzales gave her fans and followers a glimpse of her home in her recent vlog post.

Gonzales gave a tour of living room, dining area, kitchen, dirty kitchen, garden and backyard.



"Nabili ko 'yung lote when I was 22 years old and then nag-ipon tayo. Then 2014 nag-start na 'yung construction ng bahay then same year, nakalipat na. Six years old na ang bahay natin. Bakit ito ang napili kong patayuan ng house? Because I really fell in love with the view. Kung nakita niyo 'yung kanina, 'yung view sa lanai and I have the same view sa room ko. Imagine lang waking up to that everyday. Nice lang and I feel like I'm super close to nature," she said.

"Itong house na ito ay product ito ng hard work natin... Kung napansin niyo ang bahay natin ay very simple lang because ayaw natin ng clutter talaga. 'Di ba nakaka-affect siya sa mind natin ang kalat? Very simple, clean. 'Yun lang naman ang gusto natin and safe and secure tayo sa ating bahay," Gonzales added.

According to Gonzales, her favorite part of the house is the lanai, where she reads and relaxes.

