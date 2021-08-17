Veteran journalist Jun del Rosario passes away

Cesario ‘Jun’ del Rosario, Jr., July 1959 - August 2021. Courtesy of his family

MANILA — Veteran journalist Jun del Rosario, whose decades-long career was marked with investigative exposés dating back to the iconic “Hoy Gising,” has passed away, his family said on Tuesday. He was 62.

Del Rosario’s daughter, Sanchia, announced his passing, with details of his wake in Molino, Cavite. His interment will follow on August 21 at Loyola Memorial Park in Parañaque City.

Jundel, as he was fondly called by his colleagues in ABS-CBN, started his journalism career with the network in 1990, as news writer then field reporter for “Hoy Gising” and “TV Patrol.”

His cameraman for seven years until 1997, Val Cuenca, recalled Del Rosario as a journalist who was steadfast in his principles, even as he pursued investigative pieces that put him at odds with powerful groups and personalities.

“Ikaw ang nagturo sa akin na maging matapang,” Cuenca said in his tribute to del Rosario. “Walang pulis, walang sundalo, walang mayor, kung ang pinaglalaban ay katotohanan.”

“Maraming pag subok ang dumating sa atin — mga nag-aalok ng pera huwag lang ituloy ang istorya. Pero sa halip, sinauli mo ito at nanindigan sa ‘yong prinsipyo.”

Del Rosario later became associate producer and head of operations of “Hoy Gising,” passing on his knowledge as journalist to newcomers, including Irene Manotok.

Manotok, who was segment producer then, described del Rosario as a “generous” mentor, during their time as co-workers from 1996 to 1999.

“Hindi siya madamot ng pag-share ng alam niya in his craft. Ang dami naming natutunan sa kaniya. Matiyaga siya. Kahit bago ka, pagtitiyagaan ka niyang turuan, hanggang makuha mo. From sulat, to shoot, to edit,” she told ABS-CBN News.

Del Rosario was also an endearing figure to his work mates, Manotok recounted, saying that despite his position, he treated every member of his team with equal kindness.

“Boss namin siya, pero hindi mo mararamdaman na para siyang boss. Niloloko namin na inaalipusta namin siya, kahit ambabata pa namin that time. Hindi kami nahihiya na lokohin siya, kasi sobra niyang bait. Kinikiliti namin hanggang mahulog siya sa sahig! Pero okay lang sa kaniya, wala sa kaniya ‘yun. Basta pag trabaho, trabaho. Kaibigan namin siya, bukod sa naging boss namin. He was a friend and a boss and a mentor,” she said.

After his years-long stint with “Hoy Gising,” Del Rosario led ABS-CBN News’ Special and Investigative Reports Group in 1997, and then became news manager in 1999.

For four years until 2005, he was senior manager heading the division’s overnight news operation.

“He had a lot of stories to tell, experiences from the time he was still a reporter,” recalled Paul Espiritu, who was desk editor at the time. “From the way he told it, I thought he was really brave, went out of the norm to tell a story without undermining our standards and values. “

“Madali at magaang siyang kausap. Pag may kailangan ka, lalo't medyo mabigat, mag-iisip sandali, may solusyon na agad. We had great teamwork, lots of laughter and joking around, but we held our graveyard shift proud with good stories, passion for work and selfless public service led by our leader and mentor Jundel,” Espiritu said.

Beyond his 15-year stay with ABS-CBN, Del Rosario continued his mission as a journalist, working for a time with the National Broadcasting Corporation, and then Solar News, which he would help transition to become CNN Philippines as its director.

Before his passing, Del Rosario’s last worn hat remained aligned with public service, as head of communication of the Philippine Red Cross until 2020. He also went into politics in Cavite for several years.