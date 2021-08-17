Athletics Stadium. Photo from BCDA's website

MANILA -- The Athletics Stadium in New Clark City is among the structures shortlisted in this year's World Architecture Festival.

The facility, a centerpiece in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019, was nominated for the Sport: Completed Buildings category.

Winners will be announced during the festival proper which is set to take place in Lisbon, Portugal from December 1 to 3.

In a statement released Tuesday, Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) president and chief executive officer Vince Dizon said the nomination is "more proof that Filipinos can also be champions in producing outstanding facilities that are on par with other architectural masterpieces in the world."

He also congratulated Budji+Royal Architecture+Design, the architectural partner of the stadium, as well as the thousands of workers behind it.

"This would not have been possible without the hard work of all the workers who completed this facility within a short period of 18 months. To our partners in Budji+Royal Architecture+Design, thank you for designing a structure that best showcases the beauty of the Filipino spirit to the rest of the globe," he said.

Aside from the Athletics Stadium, other structures from the Philippines that made it to the 2021 World Architecture Festival shortlist include:

Emergency quarantine facility in Mega Manila by WTA Architecture and Design Studio (Health: Completed Buildings)

Memory Hall in Baliwag, Bulacan by Alero Design Studio (Religion: Competed Buildings)

Interweave Building in Quezon City by Buensalido Architects (School: Completed Buildings)

Farms for Feasts in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig by Habulan and Ngo Design Studio (Civic: Future Projects)

Museum for Architecture + Residences in Laguna by Sou Fujimoto Architects (Commercial Mixed-Use: Future Projects)

Freedom Memorial Museum in Quezon City by Buensalido Architects (Competition Entries: Future Projects)

Cagbalete Sand Clusters in Cagbaleta Island by Carlo Calma Consultancy Inc. (Experimental: Future Projects)

Horizon Manila in Manila by WTA Architecture and Design Studio (Masterplanning: Future Projects)

The full list of nominees from around the world can be found here.

