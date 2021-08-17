Lav Diaz. Photo by Hazel Orencio/Handout

MANILA -- A new book takes a look at the life and works of acclaimed filmmaker Lav Diaz, who is known for his contributions to slow cinema.

Intellect Books UK, De La Salle University, Cinemalaya

Foundation, and Cultural Center of the Philippines launched "Sine ni Lav Diaz: A Long Take on the Filipino Auteur," in a virtual event on Monday.

"Sine ni Lav Diaz" is the first full-length study on the Filipino filmmaker, whose works include "Ang Babaeng Humayo," "Melancholia," "Norte: Hangganan ng Kasaysayan," and "Death in the Land of Encantos," among others. It includes perspectives from cinema studies researchers, film critics, festival programmers, and artists.

The book is edited by Parichay Patra, assistant professor of Film Studies at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences of the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur in India; and Michael Kho Lim, a lecturer of Media and Cultural Policy, and acting course

director of the Master's program in Cultural and Creative Industries at Cardiff University in the UK.

The launch of "Sine ni Lav Diaz" is part of the 2021 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival, which runs until September 5 on ABS-CBN's virtual venue, KTX.ph.

More details about the book are available on the website of Intellect Books.

