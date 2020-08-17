Heart Evangelista impresses fans with P270 ukay-ukay look

MANILA -- Heart Evangelista is living proof that one can create designer looks from ukay-ukay finds.

Over the weekend, the actress and local fashion icon impressed her fans by coming up with a look that cost her only P270.

"Ukay-ukay shopping: Sorsogon edition. I completed this look for only P270!" she said, adding that she will soon share her thrift shopping experience in her vlog.

When told by a fan that she is supposedly wearing designer footwear, Evangelista responded that she used a pair from a local department store brand, which drew even more praise from netizens.

In another Instagram post, Evangelista can be seen wearing a top that costs only P20.

"Playing dress up with our ukay finds!" she said.

Known for her penchant for luxury goods, Evangelista was earlier dubbed a "real crazy rich Asian" by author Kevin Kwan.

Last year, the actress revealed that she has been included in the prestigious "Vogue 100," the US-based magazine's list of people in the fashion world who have all excelled in their fields.