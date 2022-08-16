First ube festival held in New York

NEW YORK -- Young Filipino-American entrepreneurs came together to showcase various ube products at the first-ever Ube Festival at the Canal Street Market in New York City.

From Pandayo.NY's Ube Puto or rice cake and Purple Box's Ube Leche Flan to So Sarap NYC's Ube Taho and Dinuguan with Ube Puto, there's more than enough ube for everyone.

For Filipino business owners, the festival is more than just a celebration of ube or purple yam. It's also about Fil-Am businesses coming together to help each other out amid tough economic times on the tail-end of the pandemic.

More importantly, these Fil-Am small business owners found support among each other as well as opportunities to learn from each other.

"I think being part of a community, especially a Filipino community, is very important para we can all support each other," said Whisk Pastry owner Michael Nogoy.

"When we started out, we didn't have any idea about business. But because of their help and their support, and their mentoring, we actually are now learning how to really run our business," said Pandayo.NY owner Tricia Balanon-Elazegy.

Related video: