This ceramics engineer traded the American Dream for Cavite pottery business

EJ Espiritu (center) with son Angelo (left) and wife Eva. Handout

MANILA -- For ceramic engineer EJ Espiritu, pottery is his profession, his means of income, and his passion.

Espiritu owns the 24-year-old Cornerstone Pottery Farm, which he runs and manages with his wife, Eva. Back in 1996, as soon as the couple arrived from the US, where they tied the knot, the first business that they ventured into was ceramics.

“We just came back from the US to process my immigrant visa here,” shared Espiritu through an e-mail interview. “We didn't know how long the process would take. It could be months to years. I tried to look for work, but nothing materialized.

“Just imagine, newlyweds, no savings, barely starting up then suddenly, we were shaken and forced to move back here. At that time, I felt numb. I felt like I was just floating in the air. I didn’t feel anything. Not happy, not sad. Maybe more of sad, because I was asking myself, ‘Whatever happened to my American dream?'”

Espiritu and his wife initially had a civil wedding in October 1994 in Wisconsin. They saved up for their church wedding in June 1995. “That's why we have two wedding anniversaries,” Espiritu said.

He finished ceramic engineering at the Adamson University. He previously worked as a rank and file employee – laboratory technician, section head, sales engineer for a ceramic materials company, then a plant manager for an export firm – for about 10 years before going to the US.

The first few years of Espiritu and his wife back here in the country proved to be a really challenging period for the new couple. “Our funds were running low and there was no other means of income,” Espiritu recalled. “After another two to three months, we were offered to be a subcontractor for an export company making ceramic items. That company helped us to start.”

In the garage of the house that they rented at St. Joseph Subdivision in Bacoor, Cavite in 1996, Cornerstone Pottery Farm started its humble beginnings. “I believe it is God paving the way, since my background is ceramic engineering,” Espiritu said. “I worked with several ceramic companies for 10 years before going to the US. Cornerstone came to mind. Jesus is the Cornerstone, the foundation of our faith.”

EARLY YEARS

The early years of the pottery business were hit-or-miss for the Espiritus, who dauntlessly survived through a “hand-to-mouth” existence. “When we started, it was really tough,” Espiritu attested. “We sometimes had to borrow money to pay our workers.

“We had to really budget everything to pay rent, buy materials and pay the workers’ salary. We didn't pay ourselves. We couldn’t afford to. There were times we had to eat tuyo and talbos ng kamote. It was a good thing Eva did not complain.”

In October of the same year, the schedule for the interview for Espiritu’s immigrant visa came. This was the moment the couple was waiting for so they could go back to the US.

“We paused and prayed hard,” Espiritu recalled. “We decided to stay and dropped pursuing the immigrant visa. We thought, God allowed us to start something here and if we go back, we had to start over again in the US. So, we stayed put [here]. We persevered.”

Still, everything did not readily come easy even after four years of being a subcontractor in Cavite. “Nothing happened to us, no savings,” Espiritu lamented. “It was just like we kept hitting ourselves with stones because of the problems and challenges in running the business.

“By year 2000, we started developing the stoneware product line. We started making functional items. We joined trade fairs. That was when we were overwhelmed by the response of the market with the new lines we had. We were able to meet some institutional buyers like Regalong Pambahay, Rust, Kultura and other stores and shops.”

Cornerstone Pottery Farm extended its reach by joining national trade fairs organized by the Department of Trade and Industry, and thge Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions and other exhibitions. That really helped propel the business into the right direction.

“We were challenged to constantly develop new concepts and product lines, deal with clients and innovate,” Espiritu said. “It was great that Eva is a natural born artist, designer, IT expert. She's a great help. Her inputs and ideas on how to do and run things are really amazing. Without her, I don't think we'll be charting the right direction.”

CELEBRITY-APPROVED

Through the years, Cornerstone Pottery Farm has undoubtedly carved a name for itself in the local pottery business and the Espiritu couple cannot be more thankful for that.

“We do everything in our production site in Silang, Cavite,” Espiritu beamed. “Everything is done by hand. It's quite labor-intensive. I'm blessed to have a team that works with us. I was able to train them and eventually, they also became experts in what they do.

“Presently, we use imported clay. That's because of the lack of local supplier of processed clay. I use only 10 to 20 percent of local materials. It's a good thing that there are still a few of companies that import the materials and distribute locally. Otherwise, it will be very hard to import materials on our own.”

Their handmade ceramic products, earthenware jars and stoneware did not escape even celebrities, who got wind of their unique creations and trooped all the way to Silang, Cavite to visit their idyllic turf, where factory and showroom can be seen. Some even participated in the pottery workshop that Espiritu occasionally conducts.

Cornerstone Pottery Farm in Silang. Handout

“Normally, we post schedule of workshops and people register online,” he said. “There were even times before we had pottery workshop with lunch until it became too difficult for Eva to handle the cooking.

“Participants were expats, a lot of people from the city who want to try their hands on pottery, learn new skills, make something with their hands, sometimes a group of friends, office mates, even like a team building exercise or amazing race type of exercise.”

To date, celebrities who participated in the workshops that Espiritu conducted included Jericho Rosales and his wife Kim Jones, Melai Cantiveros, Drew Arellano and Andi Manzano.

Cornerstone Pottery Farm also had projects with The Fore of Kim Jones, and Tropa Lifestyle Store of Borgy Manotoc and girlfriend Carla Sison. Moreover, the pottery farm regularly joins Art in the Park (which is ongoing until August 17), Artefino, the Gallery 9 exhibit and American Women's Bazaar.

CHALLENGING 2020

The start of 2020 turned out to be a challenging time for the business, which faced one major trial after another.

“When Taal volcano erupted last January, we were greatly affected already,” Espiritu recalled. “Almost no operations for a month. Then, just when we started warming up production, we were attacked by the coronavirus.

“When we were placed in ECQ (enhanced community quarantine), that was very difficult and challenging for us. No operations for more than two months during the lockdown. We basically had zero sales. Nakakalungkot talaga and very depressing.”

The family had no choice but to do major cost-cutting to get by. “Just having the basic – food, shelter, supplements – to keep us healthy and build up resistance. Though it was difficult, we are thankful and that makes it easier to go each and every day.

“We really felt bad for our workers because they don't have any means of supporting their families if there's no work. Then, Eva posted some pictures on Instagram, got a lot of responses and inquiries. And it was good to learn that Lalamove can reach up to Tagaytay.”

Cornerstone Pottery Farm owner EJ Espiritu (foreground, right) with the employees and their families during their Christmas party last December. Handout

Espiritu became the personal shopper of their clients to answer their inquiries. “It was difficult at first, but we got better doing it now,” he admitted. “Now, there's some movement going and that means some work for our staff. Even if it's not a full week for them, it's something for them. We praise God for this.

“There's a [Latin] saying, ‘When there's no wind, row.’ That's what we're doing now, rowing, until the wind blows again. We believe that God allows us to face challenges so that we can see His hands move to help us.”

“The income is not a lot compared to pre-COVID sales, but good enough to sustain us, provide work for our employees even if it is only a few days a week. That's is something we are thankful for,” he added.

FAMILY AFFAIR

Espiritu and his workers make dinnerware, tea sets, mugs, chimes, vases, sculptural pieces, centerpieces, table top fountains and a lot more at the Cornerstone Pottery Farm in Balubad, Silang, Cavite.

“Right now, we're trying to limit the number of people coming in to observe social distancing,” he said. “People interested to visit our shop can make appointments. They can use Waze or Google maps for directions.”

“Normally, we have problems in production but those we try to manage and solve right away. Since our operation is small, it's easier to detect and solve it before it goes out of proportion. If we have to miss the deadlines set by the client, I normally talk to them in advance so they are not expecting and try to ask for extensions.”

As the ceramic engineer of Cornerstone Pottery Farm, Espiritu takes charge of the technical and production areas in the factory. He is also visible in manning the booths, every time they join exhibits and fairs. His wife and son, Angelo, help him.

“I do purchasing, delivery sometimes and meeting clients,” he said. “Eva does the marketing, maintaining the social media presence, developing concepts and themes for upcoming shows or exhibit, designing the booths.

“Angelo, we are training him in making pots. Actually, he already saved a lot from the sales of his bowls. [Designer] Rajo Laurel bought four of Angelo’s bowls last year. My son is also very good in talking with clients during exhibits.”

Angelo is now 17 years old and is in Grade 11.

GOD IS IN CONTROL

Sales before the pandemic happened were very encouraging for Cornerstone Pottery Farm. “A lot of restaurants in Manila, BGC (Bonifacio Global City), Makati and Alabang were actually getting from us, like Rambla, Las Flores, Tomatito, James and Daughters, and Black Pig, to name a few,” Espiritu shared. “We also make mugs for Bag of Beans in Tagaytay. We've been making their mugs for over 16 years now.”

Espiritu realized that everything really happens for a reason, then and even now. His American dream did not happen, yet he was able to start a business here and his family is with him, helping him in their business.

“God is in control of everything,” Espiritu maintained. “He had it all planned out. There'll be no Cornerstone Pottery Farm and no Angelo if we did not come back. Life is really not in our hands. Things can happen suddenly beyond our expectations. When life becomes hard, we either become depressed, bitter or blame others, even the government.

“Better yet, we rise above the challenges and become a better person, especially when you know that God is sovereign and in control of everything. The mere thought of that can give you peace and make you calm.”