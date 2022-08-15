Shaira Luna wearing her P100 vintage dress. Photo from Dimples Romana's Instagram page



Here's proof that one does not have to spend a lot to have a beautiful and memorable wedding.

In-demand fashion photographer Shaira Luna recently tied the knot with her long-time partner Cocoy Aranas in an intimate ceremony in Intramuros.

Luna wore a lace vintage dress, which she accessorized with a half-cap and a pair of gloves, that only cost her P100.

This was revealed by actress Dimples Romana, who attended the couple's big day.

"Dream wedding. Marrying your greatest love in a divine vintage dress that costed P100," Romana said in an Instagram post, adding that Luna also did her own makeup for her wedding.

The actress went on to assure the newlyweds that she and her family will always be there for them.

"I have witnessed your love for one another over the 20 years of our friendship... Our doors open for you both. Mahal na mahal ko kayo! Cheers to a lifetime of love, music, photography, and friendship," she said.

Check out scenes from Luna and Aranas' wedding below:

