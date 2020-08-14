Pacquiaos selling Forbes Park property for P1.5B?

Senator Manny Pacquiao's 3-storey mansion in Forbes Park, Makati City is reportedly up for sale.

The Pacquiao family's modern tropical house is currently listed on Presello.com at P1.5 billion.

The 2,000-square meter property is labelled as "Zen Inspired Luxury Mansion for sale at Forbes Park."

It has a 4-car garage, 5 bedrooms, and 7 bathrooms.

Although Pacquiao and his wife Jinkee weren't mentioned in the website, there are clues linking the house to the celebrity couple.

Pacquiao bought the property back in 2011 when he was still Sarangani congressman.

At that time it was worth P388 million.

In 2014, he planned selling his mansion after neighbors complained of his visitors wearing shabby clothing.

Pacquiao said he apologized to his neighbors.

"If there's somebody who is willing to buy, I'm going to sell it," he earlier said of the property.