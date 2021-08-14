Actor Dingdong Dantes and actress Cristine Reyes joined late actors Eddie Garcia and Tony Mabesa on the list of this year’s Ani ng Dangal recipients of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.
More than 60 artists in the fields of architecture and allied arts, literary arts, music, visual arts, and cinema were chosen to be honored in the event this National Arts Month.
Ani ng Dangal Awards recognizes artists who have earned highest international awards and accolades in categories of: Architecture, Cinema, Dance, Dramatic Arts, Literary Arts, Music, Visual Arts, Folk Arts and Broadcast Arts during the past year.
Dantes and Reyes, along with other awardees, will be receiving the Sarimanok trophy sculpted by National Artist for Visual Arts, Abdulmari Asia Imao.
Imao transformed the sarimanok, a mythical bird of the Maranaos, into a mono-winged creature with the National Arts Month rice stalk logo incorporated in the wing’s feathers.
The event will be streamed on August 15, Sunday, via the NCCA Facebook page.
Here are the list of the 63 recipients of Ani ng Dangal award:
Cinema
- Alon by Gabriel Fernandez
- Ang Lihim ni Lea
- Ang Pagpakalma Sa Unos by Joanna Vasquez Arong
- Aria by Carlo Catu
- Aswang by Alyx Ayn Arumpac
- Benjamin Tolentino
- Breech Asher Harani
- Cristine Reyes
- Derick Cabrido
- Dingdong Dantes
- Eddie Garcia and Tony Mabesa
- Elijah Canlas
- Eric Ramos
- Filipiñana by Rafael Manuel
- Geraldo B. Jumawan
- Isabel Sandoval
- Jun Robles Lana
- Lav Diaz
- Lingua Franca by Isabel Sandoval
- Louise Abuel
- Mallorie Ortega
- Maria Diane Ventura
- Mary Rose Colindres
- Pan de Salawal by Che Espiritu
- Rainbow Sunset
- Ruby Ruiz
- School Service
- Tarang by Arvin Belarmino
- The Halt by Lav Diaz
- Valerie Castillo Martinez
Architecture and Allied Arts
- SGS Design Landscape Architecture
Literary Arts
- Joel Donato Ching Jacob
- Enrique Villasis and Bernard Capinpin
Music
- Damodar das Castillo
- Niño Cesar Borromeo Tiro
- Josue Greg Zuniega
- Manila Camerata Artists
Visual Arts
- Gabriel Agtay
- Mark Anthony Portugal Agtay
- Christopher G. Andres
- Anthony Tario Austria
- Rolando Batacan
- Ferdinand Bedaña
- Mark Belicario
- Kimberly Kate Garsain Dayo
- Buddy P. Gadiano
- Donell Gumiran
- Sherwin Flores
- Mark Frederick Abejero Jereos
- Eisa Jocson
- Edwin Loyola
- Sherwin Magsino
- Hannah Reyes Morales
- Jun Epifanio Pagalilauan
- Jaylord Plaza
- Froilan Caparas Robas
- Archt. Don Ferdinand S. Tabbun
- Maria Tanaguchi
- Angelica Tejada
- Maria Felicity Tejada
- Roger Tingle
- Jophel Botero Ybiosa