Dingdong Dantes, Cristine Reyes, Eddie Garcia, and Tony Mabesa are included in the list of 2021 Ani ng Dangal awardees. NCCA Facebook page

Actor Dingdong Dantes and actress Cristine Reyes joined late actors Eddie Garcia and Tony Mabesa on the list of this year’s Ani ng Dangal recipients of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

More than 60 artists in the fields of architecture and allied arts, literary arts, music, visual arts, and cinema were chosen to be honored in the event this National Arts Month.

Ani ng Dangal Awards recognizes artists who have earned highest international awards and accolades in categories of: Architecture, Cinema, Dance, Dramatic Arts, Literary Arts, Music, Visual Arts, Folk Arts and Broadcast Arts during the past year.

Dantes and Reyes, along with other awardees, will be receiving the Sarimanok trophy sculpted by National Artist for Visual Arts, Abdulmari Asia Imao.

Imao transformed the sarimanok, a mythical bird of the Maranaos, into a mono-winged creature with the National Arts Month rice stalk logo incorporated in the wing’s feathers.

The event will be streamed on August 15, Sunday, via the NCCA Facebook page.

Here are the list of the 63 recipients of Ani ng Dangal award:

Cinema

Alon by Gabriel Fernandez

Ang Lihim ni Lea

Ang Pagpakalma Sa Unos by Joanna Vasquez Arong

Aria by Carlo Catu

Aswang by Alyx Ayn Arumpac

Benjamin Tolentino

Breech Asher Harani

Cristine Reyes

Derick Cabrido

Dingdong Dantes

Eddie Garcia and Tony Mabesa

Elijah Canlas

Eric Ramos

Filipiñana by Rafael Manuel

Geraldo B. Jumawan

Isabel Sandoval

Jun Robles Lana

Lav Diaz

Lingua Franca by Isabel Sandoval

Louise Abuel

Mallorie Ortega

Maria Diane Ventura

Mary Rose Colindres

Pan de Salawal by Che Espiritu

Rainbow Sunset

Ruby Ruiz

School Service

Tarang by Arvin Belarmino

The Halt by Lav Diaz

Valerie Castillo Martinez

Architecture and Allied Arts

SGS Design Landscape Architecture

Literary Arts

Joel Donato Ching Jacob

Enrique Villasis and Bernard Capinpin

Music

Damodar das Castillo

Niño Cesar Borromeo Tiro

Josue Greg Zuniega

Manila Camerata Artists

Visual Arts