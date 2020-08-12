ABS-CBN's Star Music launches online channel for kids

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music is launching a new digital channel for children entitled "TuTuBee."

Star Music's newest online channel on YouTube seeks to provide educational yet fun content intended for young viewers, which can help them in their learning needs especially now that they should remain in the safety of their homes due to the risks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Together with mascots Aspin and Mimi, the channel aims to engage Filipino kids with videos that will nurture their mental, physical and emotional growth using music as the main tool.

Children can sing, dance, and learn nursery rhymes and other sounds in English or Filipino that will foster recall and understanding of important lessons and impart values important for their development.

It will also feature life skills and teaching tools for parents to aid them in integrating play-based learning activities for their kids.

TuTuBee is one of ABS-CBN’s latest ventures to strengthen its digital presence and reach more audiences, following the successful launch of the Kapamilya Online Live, which livestreams ABS-CBN programs on YouTube and Facebook throughout the day.

ABS-CBN has the most followed local accounts on YouTube, with ABS-CBN Entertainment having 28.7 million subscribers and ABS-CBN Star Music having 5.4 million subscribers.