Kafka as featured in her character trailer. Courtesy: Hoyoverse

Hit gacha game Honkai Star Rail on Wednesday officially made fan-favorite character Kafka playable across all its platforms.

The character banner for Kafka went online at exactly noon of Wednesday (Philippine time), succeeding fellow Stellaron Hunters Silver Wolf, and Blade, as part of the game's 1.3 patch.

Kafka is a lightning element character under the Nihility path who deals damage over time (DOT).

Considered a fan-favorite for her cunning looks and charm as the member of the Stellaron Hunters, the English version of her character trailer has already garnered 1.8 million views as of writing.

Kafka is said to have inserted a stellaron into the game's main character (Stelle/Caelus). Her design incorporates elements from Franz Kafka's "The Metamorphosis."

Hoyoverse, who is also the brains behind Genshin Impact, also introduced Luka, a four-star physical damage dealer under the nihility branch, as a possible attainable character in her banner.

From July 19-30, Hoyoverse launched an exclusive drink collaboration with a famous bubble tea brand in the Philippines featuring characters Kafka and Blade.

Honkai Impact is available on iOS, Android, the PC, Playstation 4 and Playstation 5 on a free-to-download basis.

But as a gacha game, much of its in-game currencies require spending actual money. Parental guidance is advised for younger gamers.