Pinoy artists release music video to protest Anti-Terror Law, ABS-CBN shutdown

MANILA - Thirty five musicians from the Philippine rock scene collaborated on a music video to "rage against the dying of the light" after the legislators passed the Anti-Terror Law and denied ABS-CBN's broadcast franchise.

The artists, which include Pinoy rock icons Raimund Marasigan and Buddy Zabala of the Eraserheads, Bobby Balingit of The Wuds, and Cooky Chua of Color It Red joined forces to lend visuals to The Jerks song "Rage."

The music video premiered on August 9, at the Rage PH Facebook page.

The music video was originally set for release to the same day as President Rodrigo Duterte's 5th State of the Nation Address, but technical difficulties caused delays.

"Despite the challenges posed to the initiative by a global pandemic that has made travel restrictions and quarantine measures all part of the “new normal,” the collaborators gathered their voices and instruments in solidarity to fight an emerging tyranny that is increasingly becoming a more deadly and more critical threat to human rights and freedom of expression in this country with each passing day," the artists said.

“Ito ang panahon ng pagkakaisa. Tayo ay haharap sa pinakamatinding hamon na susukat sa ating paninindigan at katatagan. ‘Wag manahimik. Lumaban.” said The Jerks frontman Chickoy Pura.

(This is a time for unity. The tremendous challenge to come will test our resolve, our principles, our strength. Do not be silent. Fight.)