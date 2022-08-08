'Joseph the Dreamer' adds 2 extra shows

Gary Valenciano (center) makes his musical theater comeback in "Joseph the Dreamer." Handout

MANILA -- The limited run of "Joseph the Dreamer" has been extended anew to include two more show dates.

Local theater group Trumpets made the announcement in a Facebook post over the weekend, saying the musical will have 8 p.m. shows on August 19 and 20.

"Stay tuned for details!" the post read.

"Joseph the Dreamer" was initially supposed to have a three-weekend run until August 7.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News, Trumpets said they are planning to tour the musical in provinces and stream to global audiences.

"Joseph the Dreamer" marks the musical theater comeback of Gary Valenciano, dubbed the country's "Mr. Pure Energy," after 23 years.

After playing the titular role in 1999, Valenciano now takes on the character of Joseph's father, Jacob. His son, Paolo, is directing him in this year's production.

Sam Concepcion reprises his role of Joseph, with other cast members also playing the same parts they did in 2020: Audie Gemora as Jacob, Kayla Rivera as Asenath, Carlo Orosa as Pharaoh, and Bituin Escalante as Rachel.

