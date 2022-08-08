Dwyane Yra Dinglasan (left) and Deo Dia are the two Filipino hosts recently recognized by Airbnb. Handout

MANILA -- Airbnb has released a list of its 12 best hosts under the age of 30 in the Asia Pacific region, and it includes two Filipinos.

They are Dwyane Yra Dinglasan, 23, who owns the listing "Tali Vacation Home" in Batangas; and Deo Dia, 26, host of the listing "Spacious house near Breakfast at Antonio's" in Tagaytay.

The list is based on an average rating of 4.9 on Airbnb and over 4,300 guest check-ins.

"We are seeing more young Filipinos discovering Airbnb and sharing about it with their families and friends," said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

"They are not only traveling with us domestically and overseas, but also becoming tourism entrepreneurs by helping their families generate new streams of income through hosting," he added.

Dinglasan has been hosting her family's vacation home on Airbnb for nearly four years. Aside from its unique architecture, the Spanish colonial summer home in Batangas also offers seaside and sunset views.

"I realized there was an interest in beach home vacations, and in 2018, my family and I decided to open up our vacation home on Airbnb for extra income," she said in a statement released by Airbnb. "There weren't many homes in the area with the same architectural style and I figured it would be a great way to stand out."

When asked to give tips to aspiring hosts on Airbnb, Dinglasan replied: "Have a niche! It's important to research the other properties in the same market so you can stand out. Do not be afraid to be different in your taste and style."

Deo, for his part, said his guest house in Tagaytay not only provides him economic empowerment, but also allows him to connect with other people.

"When my dad passed away, he left me with a vacation house which I barely got to use. To help me financially with its recurring maintenance costs, I decided to share this special place with others through the help of Airbnb," he said.

"Today, I continue to host because of the joy and fulfillment it brings. I didn't expect to enjoy hosting as I actually do -- connecting with others, doing the little things to ensure a relaxing stay, and most of all, being a part of their precious moments," he added.

