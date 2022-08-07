PH's Camelle Mercado wins Miss United Continents 2022

MANILA – Camelle Mercado has won the second Miss United Continents crown for the Philippines.

She was named as the pageant’s new winner on Sunday (Manila time) in Portoviejo, Ecuador.

Ivanova Velez from the host country finished first runner-up, followed by Karen Ortiz from Colombia, Lis Arbelaes from Venezuela, Gretha Matiauda from Paraguay, and Ayram Ortiz from Mexico.

Miss United Continents Philippines Organization congratulated Mercado for her feat with a post on its official social media page saying: “CONGRATULATIONS!!! MISS UNITED CONTINENTS 2022 - CAMELLE MERCADO. We're so proud of you!!! Mabuhay Pilipinas!”

Prior to the pageant’s coronation night, Mercado looked back at the time she joined Miss World Philippines in 2019 where thousands of viewers witnessed her trip on stage while in her evening gown.

“At that moment I felt embarrassed and discouraged. But while standing up from that fall, I had become stronger. I will always stand tall and continue what I have started,” she said.

“Fast forward today, I am spreading my wings again and this time our country, Filipinas, is carved across my heart,” Mercado added.

Mercado said the pageant was life-changing for her.