WATCH: Bela Padilla, Dani Barretto shop for home items at Dapitan Arcade

MANILA -- Before the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) was implemented, Bela Padilla helped Dani Barretto shop for home items at Dapitan Arcade in Quezon City.

Barretto, who is preparing to move to their new home, documented her first visit to Dapitan Arcade in a vlog she posted early this week.

Also with them are her husband, Xavi Panlilio.

"Bagsak-presyo na talaga ang Dapitan, pero bumagsak pa lalo daw. So sabi ko, this is the perfect opportunity... ito na 'yung perfect time to check out stuff. And apparently it's nice because my mom loves going there also," the vlogger said, referring to her mother, former actress Marjorie Barretto.

Padilla, for her part, added: "I went furniture shopping here once when I moved houses as well. If you want legit Filipino furniture for your house, Dapitan is the best."

At the end of the vlog, Barretto showed the items she bought, which include a tissue holder made of Capiz shells worth P250, a 12-piece set of handwoven placemats worth P250, a wooden serving tray worth P300, a large wooden board worth P500, ramekins at P80 each, and gold plastic charger plates at P150 each.

"Ang ganda, ang saya to go to Dapitan... By the way, disclaimer lang, we went before na-implement ang MECQ," she stressed. "By the time na mapapanood niyo 'to, I think one week ago noong pumunta kami nina Bel (Padilla)."

"Babalik na lang kami ulit for more 'pag okay na lahat or 'pag nakalipat na kami," she ended.

Watch their visit to Dapitan Arcade below: