LOOK: Joshua Garcia takes culinary lessons

MANILA – Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia has discovered a new way to spend his leisure time by enrolling in a culinary class.

He proudly shared on his Instagram Stories that he is taking extra measures to excel in the kitchen, attending a class conducted by chef Gene Gonzales at the Center for Asian Culinary Studies Manila.

Gonzales himself expressed admiration for Garcia, mentioning how great he was as a student on his first day.

“Proud to handle the first day of our new student, Joshua Garcia... Great Stamina considering he did 2 days’ worth of lectures and lab work today,” Gonzales captioned his post.

Garcia also shared some photos of the dishes he prepared and the process he followed to create them.

Recently, he has been showcasing photos and videos of himself cooking various dishes for French-Filipino athlete Emilienne Vigier, who fondly refers to him as "my person."

Garcia is just one of the many celebrities who are exploring their passion for cooking and expanding their expertise in this artful craft.

The others include Jodi Sta. Maria, Sarah Geronimo, Sofia Andres and more.