New Filipino-inspired restaurant opens in Singapore

The Philippine Embassy in Singapore announced Friday that a new Filipino-inspired restaurant has opened in the city-state.

Located in Robertson Quay, Kubo is named after the Filipino word for nipa hut. In a statement released Friday, the embassy described it as "a fully wood-fired kitchen that showcases traditional Filipino barbecuing techniques, Filipino culture, and Filipino hospitality."

The restaurant is co-owned by Filipino chef Kurt Sombero and his business partner, Tora Widjaja. Sombero is formerly the head chef at Meatsmith in Little India and previously worked at the Michelin-starred Burnt Ends in Dempsey Hill prior to opening Kubo in July 2022.

As seen on its website, some of the dishes offered at Kubo include Inasal Mid-Wing, which is served with annatto glaze and pickled green papaya; Pork Trotter, the restaurant's take on kare-kare served with fermented shrimp paste and vegetables; and halo-halo with purple yam ice cream, coconut, and meringue.

In an interview during the Philippine Embassy in Singapore's visit to Kubo, Sombero's wife Sheine said they aim to make their fellow Filipinos in the city-state proud, as well as to promote their culture and heritage to foreigners.

She added that the restaurant also showcases Filipino-made furniture, decorations, and textiles.

Related video: